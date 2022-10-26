Leona was born near Chimney Rock, Neb., and passed away peacefully in Grangeville, Idaho. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alden and Opal Corr; her brother, John Corr; and her loving husband, Bill Jantzen, Sr. She is survived by her brother, Bob Corr; her children: David Partlow, Don Partlow (Maryann), Peggy Harris, Polly (Les) Fischer; and many grandchildren, great-grandkids and great-great grandkids. Leona loved gardening, canning, sewing, embroidery, cross-stitching, raising farm animals and socializing with family and friends, new and old. Leona loved the warm summers in White Bird, Idaho. Most of all, she loved spending time with her generations of family, whom she referred to as the ‘Thundering Herd.’
Leona’s celebration of life will be held at a later date.
