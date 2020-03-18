Leonard J. Wassmuth, 89, of Grangeville, Idaho, passed away peacefully in his home, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, surrounded by family.
Leonard was born to Clarence (Clem) Wassmuth and Elizabeth (Schmidt) Wassmuth on Aug. 9, 1930, at his home in Greencreek, Idaho, delivered by Dr. Orr.
He met the love of his life, Bonnie Goeckner and they married in 1952. They moved to Grangeville in 1959, and began their future together, raising two daughters, Shirley and Sheri.
During his lifetime, Leonard farmed, worked at Jordan Motors, Madison Lumber, as a farmhand for Edna Bailey, Inland Lumber in Mt. Idaho, then Idapine Mills for 33 years. Leonard and Bonnie purchased and ran Len’s Self Service Laundry, in Grangeville from 1972 to 1998.
In his spare time, he mowed lawns and enjoyed “puttering” in his garage with woodwork and mechanics. He was always up for fishing with friends and family. He never missed his Monday and Wednesday “wrastlin” show.
Leonard loved spending time with his family, especially grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed going for drives looking and counting all the deer along the way. He enjoyed giving the great-grandkids rides on the lawnmower; he would make numerous trips around the yard with a big smile on his face.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie; three sisters and six brothers.
Surviving him are one brother, Tony; sister, Liz; daughters, Shirley (Mike) Alkire, and Sheri Wassmuth; grandchildren: Alicia (Guy) Ellibee, Brian (Nicki) Gortsema, Christi (Adam) Sonnen, Shayla Kaschmitter and Shaydn Wassmuth; great-grandchildren: Brock, Brandon, Bridget (Dusty), Eric, Cole, Cora, Haylee, Lilly, McKinley; great-great-grandchildren: Rylie and Remi; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a rosary at the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, in Grangeville, on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. with Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow the Mass at Prairie View Cemetery in Grangeville.
You may send condolences to the family to trenaryfuneralhome@gmail.com. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia, Idaho is in charge of arrangements.
