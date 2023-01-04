Mentor, role model, avid outdoorsman and family patriarch, Leslie Stromberg, 95, of Grangeville, Idaho, passed away from complications of RSV on Dec. 20, 2022, in the loving company of family and compassionate care at Syringa Hospital, Grangeville.
Born Nov. 9, 1927, near Iron River, Mich., he was the oldest of three sons born to Swedish parents, Charles and Linda (Westerlund) Stromberg. Brother, Gerald, followed in 1933, with Glen in 1937. His youth was spent working the family farm in the UP of Michigan.
He graduated from Stambaugh High School in 1945 and worked at horse logging until called into military service in 1946. He served sixteen months with the Army First Cavalry division, four weeks of that in crossing the Pacific by ship and back, in the occupation of Tokyo, Japan. He witnessed firsthand the devastation of the atomic bomb.
Leslie married Juliamae Pottala on Feb. 10, 1950. They met while both working in logging camps; she was a cook and he was a sawyer. Following their marriage, Leslie spent time working in underground iron ore mines of the area. Their daughter, Lois, was born in December 1950, followed fourteen months later by son, Carl, in February 1952. The couple and their young family traveled to Orofino, Idaho in 1953. Finding no work there, the Strombergs moved to Grangeville.
As sawyers in the Joseph/Boles area, Les, and brother-in-law, Toivo Pottala, began their logging careers felling virgin pine. Later, the Pottala-Stromberg Logging Company was formed and operated until the partners separated and formed their individual companies in the late 1960s. Leslie ran a successful logging operation, a firm and fair employer, retiring from that profession in 1990. His wife, Julia, passed away in January of 2010 just short of 60 years of marriage.
Thrifty and frugal, Les was also generous, donating to many organizations. He was particularly partial to Native American causes, especially those supporting children and veterans.
Leslie was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Glen; in-laws, Toivo, Ruth, Carl, Jack and Dorothy Pottala; great-niece, Tammy Frost; and great-nephew, Kyle Pottala.
He is loved and missed by surviving brother, Gerald (Germaine) Stromberg; his children: Lois (Dick) Geary and Carl Stromberg; grandchildren: Kelcey Edwards, Darbey (Lisa) Edwards, Heather (Tom) Madden and Eric (Amy) Sundgren; great-grandchildren: Brennan and Joseph Edwards, Emma Edwards, Michael, Taylor and Alex Madden and Jordan Sundgren; special sister-in-law, Joyce Pottala; nephews, Larry Allen, Chuck (Phyliss) Pottala; and niece, Sharon Melin; all of Idaho. Treasured nephews and nieces in Michigan and Wisconsin include Conrad, Randy, Jeff and Dale Stromberg, Cindy Wheeler and Lisa Keuttel; and last, but most especially, he is missed by his rescue fur buddy, Jake.
A family viewing has occurred, and cremation has taken place. Graveside service and celebration of life will occur this spring with notification to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Because Leslie loved and cared for many pets and animals, suggesting donations to the Animal Rescue Foundation, Inc., PO Box 72, Grangeville, Idaho 83530 makes sense to the family.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.