Leslie Kaye Gini, 80, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022, at her home in Phoenix, Ariz. She was born Aug. 5, 1941, to father, Al Folkerson, and mother, Annette Davis. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After her cancer diagnosis in December 2021, she often said she had lived a very full life and was so blessed. Preceding her in death were her son, Kim Gini; and husband, Henry Gini. Her spirits remained lifted through this time with the thought of being reunited with them. Also preceding her in death were brothers, Don Folkerson, Russell Davis and Doug Davis; sisters, Sharleen Buttars and Deanna Folkerson. She leaves behind daughter, Lori Harrington (Bob); daughter-in-law, Kim Gini; grandchildren: Ashley Harrington (Ryan Gentry and son, Greyson Gentry), Bryce Harrington, Henry Gini (Aubrie May), Emma Gini, Klyde Gini; great-grandchildren: Bradley Gini, Liam Anderson, Stetson Gentry; sisters, Marsha Asbury and Renee Freisen (Chuck); cousin, Renee Walker (Jim); and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Leslie’s name to Ronald McDonald House. A graveside service will be held at the White Bird Cemetery in White Bird, Idaho on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m., with lunch and celebration of life following at the Grangeville Country Club, in Grangeville, Idaho.
