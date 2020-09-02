Lester Alvin Robinett of Kamiah, Idaho, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Wash. He was 72 years old.
Lester was born in Orofino, Idaho on April 15, 1948, to father, Edward Joseph Robinett and mother, Anna Louise Robinett. He was the youngest of three children. Lester grew up loving to be outdoors, growing up spending time on the Selway, Lochsa, and Clearwater rivers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and exploring the beauty and scenery of north central Idaho. Lester was dedicated to his family, raising his children with the same appreciation and passion for the outdoors that he had. He could often be seen riding his four-wheeler with his faithful little dog, Missy, always along for a ride or run. When he was not at the Rivers Cafe in Kooskia, telling his stories, another favorite pastime of his, he was spending time with his grandsons, instilling in them the same passion for the outdoors he grew up with. He was a wonderful grandfather and was incredibly proud of his grandsons.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Anna Robinett; brother, Oliver Robinett, and brother-in-law, Ronald Chapman. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Robinett; sister, Louise Chapman, her husband, Robert Orr; children, Doug Robinett, his wife Lisa Robinett; Yvonne Robinett, her husband, Danial Hoiland; Edward Eberle, his wife, Lynn Eberle; Mike Ellis; grandchildren: James Robinett, Joseph Robinett, Jacob Robinett, Ian Hoiland, Kevin Eberle, Sara Eberle, Katie Ellis; great-grandchildren: Keilah Robinett, Braelyn Robinett, and Layla Eberle.
