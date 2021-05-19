Levi R. Everson, 45, was born July 23, 1975. He joined his loved ones who have passed before him, from natural causes in his home in Sheep Mountain Ranch, Calif. on April 23, 2021. He is survived by his parents, Matt and Kerry Everson; brother, Denny Everson; sons, Alex and Mason Everson; daughter, Rebecca Jones; and grandson, Axel Everson; grandparents, Richard and Johanne Everson; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was taken from us way too soon, forever loved and missed. There will be a private family service to be announced at a later date.

