Lew Hollandsworth, 88, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his home in White Bird, Idaho. He was born May 31, 1934, to Alva and Minnie (Jungert) Hollandsworth in Cottonwood, Idaho.
Lew attended the Bugs Slope School on Rocky Canyon Creek when he was four years old in 1938 to keep the school operating. He started 3rd grade in Cottonwood. He quit two weeks before he would have graduated in 1952. He went to work for Ketchum and Pell, working in the woods setting chokers and driving skidding Cats. He logged all over Joseph Plains and Boles. And had his own logging truck in later years. Lew started working for his brother, Oren, on the Flying U Ranch on Joseph Plains and Wolf Creek in 1963. Other employers were Spencer, Hitchcock and Heckman Ranches, the Keuterville Hwy Dist., Bill Rae Logging, Bill Stoltz, & Pat Madden Trucking.
He married Polly Johnson on June 5, 1965. They had one daughter, Becci, born in March 1967. In 1968, they moved to the Dobbins Place and Getty Creek where they continued to run Santa Gertrudis cattle for 15 years. They then went back to the Flying U Ranch and Wolf Creek and worked for Delos Robbins for the next 20 years. Lew hauled logs and worked at other jobs throughout his life but was always a cowboy. Lew always had a joke or a good story to tell a person. And you were always invited in for a drink, either McNaughton’s or Keystone Lite. They moved to White Bird in Oct. 2020. In 2009, they had the honor of being Grand Marshalls for Grangeville Border Days!
Lew is survived by his wife, Polly, of 57 years; daughter, Becci (Brian) Gehring; three grandchildren: Brandi (Michael) Bagdons, Bailie (Lance) Goeckner and Ben Gehring; three great-grandchildren: Bo, Maddison and MaKenna Bagdons. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Hilda Johnson and Peg Marek; and brother-in-law, Tom (Sharon) Johnson. He is also survived by several nephews, nieces and many dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Grace (Harry) Raymond, John (Regina) Hollandsworth, Oren (Grace) Hollandsworth, and Doris Jane (Jack) Hickman; and brothers-in-law, Pete Johnson and Jack Marek.
A graveside service was held Monday, July 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the White Bird Cemetery with dinner following at the IOOF Hall in White Bird.
Blackmer Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Thank you to Dr. Secrest and all the hospice RNs and CNAs for the wonderful care and compassion they gave to Lew and Polly.
