Lewis Otto Ulmer was born at home in Clearwater, Idaho on July 1, 1936, to Otto and Muriel Ulmer. The family moved to Osburn, Idaho where Lewis, or Louie, started school. Soon after little brother Jack (Loma) Ulmer was born, the family moved back to the Kooskia area, settling on Tahoe Ridge. Louie attended the local schools, by foot, horse, or in the back of a 1939 Ford pickup and had great stories of the journey throughout the years. He played catcher on the baseball team for five years. Louie graduated high school from CVHS in 1954 with a class of 15. Later, Muriel passed, and the family was joined by stepmother, Mildred Ulmer with stepsiblings Martha (Hank) Sprute and Lee Gibbs. Otto and Mildred expanded the family together with the addition of Ivan (Shelly) Ulmer, and Mary (Tim) Johnson.
The summer after high school, Louie worked in the sawmill and did some logging. Then, in the fall of 1954 he enrolled at the University of Idaho to become a Physical Science teacher. Soon thereafter, he met Jean and kind of forgot about college, and they married in September of 1955. They made the move back to Tahoe and Louie went into farming and cattle ranching in February of 1957. He continued, with the help of Jean, until 2000 when they sold off the final cows and equipment.
Lewis didn’t serve in the military, as he contracted polio before the Selective Services called him to duty. Polio took the use of his right arm, left leg and lungs, so he was hospitalized locally for 10 days prior to being moved to Boise to the Elks Rehabilitation Center for three months. He miraculously recovered, completely regaining the ability to walk and use of his right arm along with learning how to breathe using his diaphragm.
Together, Lewis and Jean had four daughters they raised on Tahoe at the family ranch: Betty (Don) Gaden of Central Point, Ore; Deana (Ken) Jones of Stites, Idaho; Christy (Don) Owens of Stites; and Sandy (Tim) Frisbey of Moscow, Idaho. They have nine grandchildren: Brock (Kimberly) Owens, Chad (Marianne) Owens, Heidi (Eric) York, Shane (Tavia) Agee, Dwayne (AJ) Doramus, Desiree (Norman) Marcell, Tara Frisbey, Whitney (Eric) Warner, and Eric (Kendra) Frisbey; and 18 great-grandchildren. Lewis was preceded in death by his lifelong wife, Jean Ulmer, and son-in-law, Dan Doramus.
Lewis was able to experience life as a local politician rather unexpectedly, as he was appointed to finish out an Idaho County Commissioner’s term by then-Idaho Governor Batt in 1998. He was selected from three candidates, and he completed that term. Thereafter, he won a re-election bid for another four years, but lost the next election in 2004 by a narrow margin and hung up his political gloves. His time serving as an Idaho County Commissioner was challenging, yet satisfying. He enjoyed being involved and serving the county in this capacity.
Louie’s hobbies included restoring old cars, old clocks, and being involved in numerous clubs and activities. He also journeyed Tahoe on his 4-wheeler, checking on the surrounding friends and neighbors who had so richly blessed his life. From sweet treats and cookies to full dinners around the table, Tahoe Ridge is where Louie loved to be most with the great camaraderie of the people of the area! He also took in many ball games, fairs, proms, graduations, and family gatherings over the years chasing grandkids and family. There was also a love for his companion dogs, from Stubby to Lady, and those in between. One must make mention of the love of the work on the farm, as Louie knew exactly what he wanted done and how. Many jokes abound the family over Father’s Days being spent making firewood or Mother’s Days spent working the cattle. He did indeed love to work, as well.
On a sunny May day this year, Louie took his 4-wheeler out for a final spin. I imagine the warm sunshine and beautiful green surroundings with the blue sky up above was pure delight. Plus, the freedom to do just exactly what he wanted to do was being realized. He drove down into the canyon, loving the land before him and taking it all in. We must be thankful that he had this last joyride, as just a few days later, Louie slipped away to heaven. On May 3, 2021, at the age of 84, he passed away.
There will be a celebration of life for Lewis Ulmer on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Kamiah Senior Center from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. with a potluck dinner. His grandson, Shane Agee, will officiate the service, and the family invites you to come and share in the memories and celebration of a life well-lived. Grandpa always enjoyed a good potluck, so please bring your favorite dish to share. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Tahoe Mountain Rest Cemetery, 201 Doughty Rd., Kooskia, ID 83539.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.