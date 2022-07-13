Lillian Dolores Kaschmitter passed away at her home in Grangeville, Idaho on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the age of 90 due to causes related to age, with her family surrounding her in the week preceding her death. Dolores, as she was known by most, was born to Martha Seyfried on Aug. 19, 1931, and was delivered by her Aunt Ruby “Grace” Seyfried-McLaughlin, who was 13 at the time, at the home of Dolores’s grandfather, Anton Seyfried, in Goff, Idaho. The town of Goff no longer exists, but had been the primary stagecoach stop between the Meadows and Grangeville and was located at the mouth of Race Creek near Riggins, Idaho.
Martha married Stephen “Grover” Goff shortly after Dolores’s birth and was adopted by him. Brother Frank was added to the family a short time after the marriage of Martha and Grover and baby brother, Stephen, was born 23 years later. Dolores’ earliest years were spent on Race Creek. The family then moved several times, first to Cow Creek near Lucile, Idaho then to Red Fir near Kooskia, Idaho and eventually to John Day Creek north of Riggins - property Dolores still owned upon her death.
Dolores shared many stories with her family about her time growing up in the Salmon River country. She loved to ride her horses and calves and was once kicked in the back by a calf. The doctor told Dolores’ family that she probably would not make it. Dolores’ grandfather assured the doctor Dolores was the toughest little cowgirl on the Salmon River and that she would be ‘just fine.’ Grandpa’s words proved prophetic not only after the calf incident, but at other times when doctors gave Dolores a short time to live. Underestimating her fighting spirit, she proved them wrong.
Dolores talked fondly of living on John Day Creek. In fact, a portion of the cabin containing her bedroom still stands on the family property to this day. Dolores would ride her horse, Robin, to the mouth of the creek to catch the bus to Riggins, tying Robin at the barn until her return after school. Dolores’ father had tried to rent Robin out to the forest service, but they brought Robin back saying she was too wild. Dolores, it seemed, was the only one who could ride Robin. Dolores also enjoyed gardening, raising animals, and exploring the forested area surrounding the ranch with her parents and brother, Frank, (younger brother Steve was born long after Dolores had left home).
Dolores attended St. Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood, Idaho during her high school years where she contemplated the religious life. Her heart, however, was captured by a tall gentleman, Francis Kaschmitter. After high school, she attended nurses training in Boise, Idaho where she earned her RN. Shortly thereafter, Francis and Dolores were married in San Luis Obispo, Calif. on June 13, 1953, where Francis was stationed in the Army. Upon Francis’ discharge from the Army, the family moved to Grangeville where they remained for the rest of their lives. Dolores reunited with her biological father, Herbert Parrent, in the late '70s, at which time she learned of her half sister, Christina Parrent-Broadbent.
While raising her family, Dolores frequently worked as a nurse for area hospitals, doctors’ offices, and privately. She had such a gift of compassion in caring for others, especially those who were nearing the end of their lives. Dolores was well-known for her bubbly personality and was always ready to offer a word of motherly advice.
Dolores also assisted in supporting the activities of the family businesses, Camas Auto Center and Camas Gravel Company. Dolores worked tirelessly, frequently rising at 4 a.m. to clean house or prepare breakfast for the “crew” so they could go to work. She always had fresh coffee and snacks or a meal for anyone who came through the door. No visitor left her house empty-handed. Dolores’ love language was gifts. She loved to give them and loved to receive them. We are all convinced she has every single gift that was ever given to her, right down to the smallest picture drawn by a grandchild. Every item in her home, no matter how tattered, held a special memory for her and couldn’t be discarded.
Dolores loved her grandchildren with a passion — all 31 of them. She supported and encouraged them in every way possible. Her grandchildren also loved her dearly. Many of them called her Doll, a name given to her by grandson, Jake, who couldn’t say Dolores. She was also affectionately known as Gram by many of her grandchildren. When her grandchildren would tell her they loved her, Dolores would always respond with, “Love you more.” Her grandchildren thoroughly enjoyed the things she would frequently say when telling a story, such as “many, many moons ago…,” “in the days of yester yore…,” and so many more funny expressions. Dolores also loved earrings “as big as doorknobs,” the color red, roses, and gardening - and the wilder, the better. She would get annoyed if anyone tried to help her tame her yard, garden, or house.
Francis and Dolores had eight children including Stephen (Donna Lee), Ralph, Bernard (Nancy), William (Carla), Herman (Julie), Mary (Rod) Jay, Timothy (Carrie), and Patrick (Trish).
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Grover Goff and Herbert Parrent; her husband, Francis; her daughter, Mary Jay; her brother, Frank Goff; her half sister, Christina Broadbent; her grandparents; all her aunts and uncles; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her seven sons and their wives; 31 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren with three more great-grandchildren on the way; her brother, Stephen Goff; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Public viewing took place at Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville on Friday, July 8, 6-8 p.m. A Rosary was prayed at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Grangeville on Saturday, July 9, at 11:30 a.m. with a funeral Mass immediately following. Burial took place at Prairie View Cemetery in Grangeville immediately following the funeral service. Friends and family were invited to share in a meal at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Hall following the burial.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School, 330 South B St, Grangeville, ID 83530, where most of Dolores’ grandchildren and several great-grandchildren have attended school.
We will miss you dearly...Love you more!
