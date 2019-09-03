Lillian “Pokie” Paul, 91, of Riggins, Idaho died Aug. 20, 2019, in Homedale, Idaho. Pokie was born to Pick and Lillie Ward, Jan. 5, 1928, in Lewiston, Idaho. They lived in Winona, Idaho, Dixie, Idaho and Kamiah, Idaho where she attended school.
She married Merle D. Baldwin in Stites in 1943, and had an only daughter, Shirley (Baldwin) Merritt. They farmed/ranched on Tahoe Ridge at Kooskia, Idaho. Merle died in Aug. of 1955. Pokie and Shirley then moved to Lucille, Idaho to live with her parents, Pick and Lillie Ward.
In November of 1956, Pokie married Leon Paul in Lewiston, Idaho and they moved to Riggins. She enjoyed dancing, reading, collecting and keeping information on her many purchases. Her mind was always sharp, recalling dates, history and people.
She also enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, Angela and Dallas Merritt. They had many trips to visit aunts and uncles and restaurants. Husband Leon died in 1990. Pokie took many photos of family, chukars and deer. She was a companion to Vern France for 14 years.
In September of 2010, Pokie moved to Meadowlark Homes assisted living in Grangeville. She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Merritt, Riggins; granddaughter, Angela (Paulo) Martinez, Rickreall, Ore., and grandson, Dallas (Mindy Eagy) Merritt of Boise, Idaho; also her grandchildren, Druw (Cassandra) Martinez, Lauran Martinez, Matthew Eagy, Rachel (Forest Halbesleben), Kayla Eagy, Dallas Jr, David and Stephanie Merrit, who brought her much joy! Pokie also has two great-great-grandchildren, Forest and Peyton. She was the last of her siblings, Jennie Byam, Jack Ward, Virginia Parry and Betty McMillen. A memorial will be held at a later date.
