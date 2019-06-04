Linda Kay Robie, 68, Salmon

Linda Kay Pepper, 68, was born in Salmon, Idaho on Nov. 1, 1950, to Ned and Maleta Pepper; she joined brothers Earl, Don, and Dennis. She was a beautiful blonde baby with bright blue eyes and was adored by her older brothers. She grew up under their watchful eye, early on becoming a skilled horse-back rider and horses remained a lifelong love for her.
Linda was a gifted athlete throughout her high school years and beyond, participating in cheerleading and track as a Salmon Savage and later played first base in softball, bowled on a local league, and was active in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Linda won many trophies for barrel racing during her rodeo years. She absolutely loved to golf, especially with her sons; she continued to spend time on the golf course throughout her life.
Linda married Jack Sorenson on Jan. 30, 1970; they divorced in 1984. Linda and Jack were blessed with one daughter, Treva Kay. They were enormously proud of her; she is the very best of both of them.
Linda worked at Wally’s Café until going to work at Lemhi Title and Robie Real Estate in 1970. Soon after that she became a licensed realtor. She sold real estate in the surrounding area for 48 years and absolutely LOVED her work. She was smart, organized, and thorough. She represented her clients with integrity and had many who came back numerous times, even serving several generations through the years.
Linda was an integral part of the Salmon community, making many treasured friends over the years.
Linda married Erin Robie, the love of her life and very best friend, on Feb. 22nd in 1985. They spent every day together. They were successful business partners owning and operating Herndon Insurance, Lemhi Title and Abstract, Salmon River Mortgage, and Robie Real Estate. They sold all except Robie Real Estate over the years.
Linda and Erin had a son, Benjamin Ned, on Dec. 8, 1986. Ben has been such a gift to all of us since his arrival. Linda acquired some “bonus” children with her marriage to Erin: Shannon, Luann, and Chad were in their teenage years when she became Mom. The Robie teens could be a bit of a handful, but she took it all in stride.
All of Linda’s children had the upmost respect for her and are grateful for her endless support throughout the years. There were some tough times that she led us through, all of us at one time or another. She could be trusted with anything we were going through, she didn’t judge us, just loved us. She was at every game and every rodeo throughout our childhood.
The majority of our memories are filled with laughter, fun, card games, campfires and cocktails. The Robie family get- togethers are infamous for hilarious times. We’re scattered around the Northwest, but remain extremely close despite the miles.
When Linda and Erin had time to relax away from work, they dearly loved to camp. They thoroughly enjoyed time at Moose Creek, Ram’s Horn Ranch, and visiting their 10 grandchildren. Linda loved every one of her grandchildren fiercely: Sam, JR, Ralph, Kendra, Shelbie, Luke, Trason, Sierra, Jordyn, Kelton, Kendall, Kaler, Jayden, and Abby. There was never a better Gramma in all the world. She LOVED her grandbabies and could lull them to sleep in nothing flat. She truly adored them all. They learned about hard work, integrity, kindness, and the importance of “not taking too much s**t from anyone” from Gramma.
She was blessed with two very good dogs, Biscuit and Bailey; they were an absolute joy to her.
Linda was a whirlwind, never slowing down. She was tough beyond belief. Diagnosed in December of 2017 with an aggressive lung cancer, she fought with everything she had to keep living. She continued to work and even went to Moose Creek to camp in the snow this past October.
She passed from this life on Dec. 4, 2018; she was not afraid. She believed in God and looked forward to seeing her mother in the next life. We are grateful to Salmon Valley Hospice and especially Dusty for supporting us in the final days and making her journey home as peaceful as possible.
Linda joins her mother and father, son-in-law, Buzz Wing; sister-in-law, Aloha Pepper; sister-in-law, Patty Pepper; father-in-law, Peck Robie; and Biscuit in the next life just around the corner.
She is survived by her husband, Erin Robie; mother-in-law, Roberta “Grammy” Robie; her brothers, Earl (Lucille) Pepper, Don Pepper, and Dennis Pepper; her children, Shannon (Delvin) Rauch, Luann (Buzz) Wing, Chad (Kari) Robie, Teva (Sam) Wing, and Ben (Emmy) Robie; brother-in-law Ed (Calvor) Robie; grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
There will be a celebration of a life well-lived on Thursday, June 20th of 2019 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Salmon Elks Lodge.
