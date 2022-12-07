Linda P. Fowlkes, a resident of Kamiah, Idaho, since 1977, died Nov. 22, 2022, of complications from a stroke.
Linda was born in Douglas, Wyo., on Aug. 18, 1940, to John Douglas Fowler and Mable Eskew Fowler. She attended grade school near Oshoto, Wyo. She grew up on the Fowler Ranch near Oshoto and graduated from high school at Gillette, Wyo. in 1958.
She married Melvin Fowlkes on Nov. 8, 1958, and they made their home at Sundance, Wyo., where Melvin was employed by the US Forest Service. Linda and Mel moved back to the Fowler Ranch until 1963 when they returned to Sundance and the Forest Service. In 1971 they moved to Troy, Mont. and in 1977 to Kamiah where she resided until the time of her death.
Linda enjoyed needlework, traveling, and her family and friends. Linda worked as a cook for School District 304 in Kamiah for 20 years (1977–1997).
She is survived by her two sons: Carson Ray Fowlkes of Portland, Ore., and Russell Wayne Fowlkes and wife, Sandi; brother, John Fowler of Gillette; and one sister, Ione Hauber of New Haven, Wyo.; three nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant sister, Mary; her mother; a step-grandson, Lee Massey; and step-granddaughter, Amy Massey.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.