Linda S. Kissinger, 74, of Grangeville, Idaho, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
Linda was born July 19, 1946, in Grangeville to Arlan and Rosamond Mattox. She attended school in Grangeville and graduated in 1964.
She married Ronnie Aiken on July 1, 1966. They had two children, David Aiken and Sheila Key.
She worked 30 years in the banking industry as a teller, banker, and bank manager at Wells Fargo and its predecessors. She made so many friendships over the years that it was difficult for her to retire in 2014.
She later married Don Kissinger on Feb. 28, 2015.
She will always be remembered by her kind heart and her love for life. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with her family. She loved her children and grandchildren more than life itself.
Linda is survived by her husband, Don Kissinger; her children, David Aiken, Sheila and Jason Key; her grandchildren, Kayla Key and Jace Key; her stepchildren, Anne and Mark Waite, David and Chikako Kissinger, Bob and Michiko Kissinger; her step-grandchildren, Andrew and Madison Kissinger, Jessica Waite, Nicholas Waite, Jennifer Kissinger, Alan Kissinger, Brian and Kathleen Kissinger, and great-granddaughter, Lillian Kissinger; her brothers, Gary Mattox and Gene Mattox; sister, Sandra and Mike Ankney. She is also survived by her entire Aiken family and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronnie Aiken; her stepson, Scott Kissinger; her parents, Arlan & Rosamond Mattox; brothers, Patrick Mattox and Larry Dean Mattox (Deanie).
Linda’s family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Jessup for taking special care of her and being someone she could always count on. Dr. Jessup will always have a very special place in all of our hearts. Syringa Hospice made these last days so much more comforting. You are all so caring and provided such great care. Leslie, we could not have done it without you. We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at Syringa Hospital for the amazing care that she received.
A memorial service was held Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Inurnment followed at Prairie View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
