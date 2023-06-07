Lloyd loved telling the story of how he was named. He was born in City of Angels Hospital in Los Angeles, Calif., to William Lloyd & Eileen Eleanor Lingelbach. They named him Lloyd William Lingelbach in honor of his father. Unbeknownst to them, Lloyd’s grandmother, a staff nurse at the hospital and a devout Catholic, changed his middle name to Benedict because he was born on the Feast of St. Benedict. Lloyd, his older brother, Ed, and his parents shared a spacious two-story home in downtown Los Angeles with “upstairs & downstairs” grandmas. At the age of 5, Lloyd’s family moved to Tujunga, Calif., where the climate was healthier for Lloyd’s asthma. In the 4th grade, Lloyd was unable to attend school due to illness. Much later, he discovered he must have had tuberculosis. During that time, he learned to read by reading comic books family and friends brought to keep him entertained.
The highlight of Lloyd’s early life was the 10 years he was a parts manager for Nicholson Motors in N. Hollywood, Calif., during his twenties. He spent every weekend racing Greeves motorcycles in the Southern California desert with the many friends he made during that time, and kept in touch with throughout his life. Motorcycle racing was superseded by marriage, and especially by fatherhood, when his beautiful daughter, Kelli Joan, was born in 1971. Kelli was always the greatest joy of Lloyd’s life. He was a treasure trove of information, experiences and stories about motorcycle racing during the 1960s. In addition to bench racing with old motorcycle buddies, Lloyd loved the Sierra Nevada Mountains, hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, wildlife watching, trail riding, traveling, reading and reminiscing with family and old friends. His life was rich and full.
After marrying his second wife, Ellen, Lloyd found his calling as a pest control operator. He owned a successful pest control business, Lakeside Pest Control, in the Lake Tahoe & Carson Valley, Nev. areas. After retirement, Lloyd and Ellen moved to Kamiah, Idaho, in search of a simpler life. Ellen became a board-certified foot care nurse, and she and Lloyd started a “couples” business, Pampered Feet Foot Care. Ellen provided foot care for the homebound elderly, while Lloyd was Ellen’s self-appointed chauffeur and “Sherpa.” Eventually, declining health forced him to stay home, keep the home fires burning and become Pampered Feet receptionist. Callers always commented about Lloyd’s warmth and friendliness on the phone.
Initially, Lloyd was the only, and “honorary,” male participant in Fit & Fall Proof exercise classes in Kamiah, and he thoroughly enjoyed the extra special attention he received from the ladies in attendance. His enthusiasm was an inspiration to everyone in the class.
Lloyd is survived by Ellen, his wife of 33 years; brother, Ed (Lois) in Phoenix, Ariz.; his daughter, Kelli (Chris) Brown, and grandson, Dylan, in Sacramento, Calif.; his stepsons, David (Kathryn), Rich (Rebecca), Loren (Arlene) Staley, and five stepgrandchildren, in Reno, Nev. His life was filled with joy and adventure. Lloyd and Ellen always managed to have fun living a simplistic life on a shoestring budget. They attributed their happiness together to love, respect, communication and compromise.
Lloyd passed peacefully at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center after much suffering. He loved his family and nurtured many friendships. He was loved by many and will be missed by all! Happy trail riding Lloyd, until we can pack double again. Your loving wife, Ellen.
