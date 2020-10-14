Born to Bernice and Emery Briscoe in Grangeville, Idaho, on March 31, 1944, Lloyd Briscoe passed away in Yakima, Wash., on Sept. 18, 2020. He graduated from Grangeville High School in 1962, where he was active in band, receiving the Arion Award for outstanding scholastic standing and achievement as a high school musician. Upon graduating from high school he attended the University of Idaho receiving a degree in forestry management in 1967.
He was employed by the Idaho Department of Lands in McCall, Idaho, until returning to Grangeville to take care of his father, who had suffered a job related injury. He became employed by Stegner Grain and Seed Company, marrying Christine Stewart in White Bird on July 29, 1972. They gave birth to a son, Paul in August 1973. In 1999 he moved to Yakima, Wash., to become a contracted provider with the Washington State Division of Developmental Disabilities. He retired in 2009. He is survived by his wife, Christine, and son, Paul.
