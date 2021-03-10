On Feb. 24, 2021, Lois Eller, a lifelong resident of Kooskia, Idaho, peacefully passed away of natural causes at her home with her daughter by her side. She was 86 years of age.
Lois was born Jan. 15, 1935, on Harris Ridge to Henry and Edith (Squires) Mohr. She was the youngest of their four children. Her siblings, Norman, Irene and John, preceded her in death. In 1959, Lois became the first secretary of the newly built Kooskia-Stites Clearwater Valley High School. Her “school kids” were all special to her, even after her retirement in 1982.
Lois married Orville Eller, Jr. in Canon City, Colo., and they had three children: Lorraine (Greg) Smith, Steven (Pamela) Eller and Donald Eller. Together they enjoyed road trips, visiting grandchildren and owned/operated Sunset Mart in Kooskia until his death in 1983.
During her lifetime she waitressed at various local restaurants. From 1987-2001, Lois made ALL the delicious pies from scratch offered at the family-owned Middlefork Café in Syringa, as well as the bookkeeping. She happily looked forward to working the pollbook at every election. Lois continued to travel, including two trips to her favorite city – New Orleans.
Lois never missed Y&R and Jeopardy and thoroughly enjoyed reading the opinion page of all newspapers. She was quick witted and a whiz at crossword puzzles and the Jumble. Her love of gardening was passed down to many family members, especially to her daughter. Lois was a piano player and loved swimming in the river, always having room in the car for one more to join.
She leaves behind three sisters-in-law: Jean Mohr, Jean Roberts, Donna Mae (Allen) Bowles; nine grandchildren: Mark, Sarah, Melissa, Chris, Shelbie, Chad, Corey, Rhiannon, Angela, Andrew; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank and acknowledge the compassion and exceptional care provided by her grandson, Andrew Eller.
At her request, there were no services. Arrangements were entrusted to Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia.
