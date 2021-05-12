Lola Jean Packer, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister passed away on Monday, April 5th, 2021, at the age of 80. She is survived by her husband, Dean; her children, Valerie, Laurene, Leon, Vance; her grandchildren, Sheila, Michael, Tivona; her great-grandchildren, Keely, Destiny, Alexis, Jaden; and her brothers, Claude Jr., and David. Lola was born in Gentry, Ark. on Dec. 23, 1940. She wed Dean on July 10th, 1958, and together they celebrated 62 years and 7 months of marriage, mostly in Bothell Wash. and later in Kooskia, Idaho. Lola believed that the future holds better things to come and she instructed her children to look forward with hope, certainty, and confidence. She exercised impartiality, generosity, love of family, friend, and acquaintance, and attributed her values to what she learned from scripture. It was her desire to see all things made new, the promised guarantee of the earth being restored to the beauty it initially had and deserves, when life will be renewed daily, and when we will welcome back our loved ones. We love you our dear Lola, may our Creator Jehovah reward your eyes of faith as His faithful witness, and we will see you again soon.
Zoom memorial to be held May 23rd at 4 p.m. PT. Please email Packermemorial@gmail.com for information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.