On Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, Lorene (Reney) Smith, loving mother of five children, passed away at the age of 84.
Reney was born in Mission Hill, S.D. on March 27, 1936, to Emil and Eliza Fischer. She grew up in Grangeville, Idaho, where she met Seth Harold Smith, Jr. and soon married him. They raised five children, three sons and two daughters, primarily living in Northport, Wash.
Reney’s passion was raising children. In addition to her five children, through her baby-sitting she impacted the lives of many children in the Northport area. She was stern and strict, but she loved her children and those she took care of equally.
Reney was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; brothers, Ernie, Paul, Bernard (Beany), Herman, Ed, and Wilbert; sisters, Dorothy and Elaine; and son-in-law, Jarrett. She is survived by her brother, Skip, and sister, Addy; her five children: Ray, Carl (Jenny), Suzi (Carl), Linda (Jarrett), and Scott (Jody); and by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave, Billings, Mont., for family members (due to covid restrictions). Flowers may be sent to Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary.
