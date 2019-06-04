Lorraine Yenney McPherson, 89, Grangeville

Lorraine Yenney McPherson, 89, of Grangeville, Idaho, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at her home in Grangeville surrounded by her loving family.
Lorraine was born Nov. 11, 1929, at Kooskia, Idaho, the daughter of Jim and Jennie Yenney. She was raised on the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River above Kooskia and attended Kooskia area schools, graduating from Kooskia High School. She then attended and graduated from Lewis & Clark Normal School in Lewiston, Idaho with a teaching degree.
She married Donald D. McPherson on June 1, 1949. Don died in 2011. She was buried on June 1, 2019, which would have been their 70th wedding anniversary.
Lorraine taught school in Adele, Oregon; Sweet and Salmon, Idaho and spent 30 years teaching 4th grade at Kooskia Elementary School.
She and Don were active members in the Kooskia Saddliers, Back Country Horsemen of Idaho, Idaho Horse Council and the Idaho Trails Council. She enjoyed traveling, reading and gardening.
Lorraine is survived by her children: Kathy (Todd) Brown and Gene (Wendy) McPherson. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jenny (Daryl) Agar, Casey McPherson, Kristen (Carlos) Montenegro, Katie (Brandon) Knight, Jason (Virginia) Grob, Jamie (Matt) Dias, Chase McPherson, Chance McPherson and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Curtis Yenney, and husband, Don.
A visitation was held Saturday, June 1, 2019, followed by a funeral service at Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Burial followed at Pine Grove Cemetery in Kooskia. A gathering followed for family and friends at the Country Center in Stites after the burial.
Family suggests memorial contributions to any form of cancer research or to your favorite charity. Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
