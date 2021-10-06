Louisa ‘Dee’ Jensen passed away at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Idaho, on Oct. 1, 2021.
She was the oldest of four children, born Dec. 31, 1930, on her grandmother’s kitchen table in Spanaway, Wash. Her family moved many times during her childhood; she attended several schools throughout Washington state, finally graduating high school and then cosmetology school in Wenatchee, Wash.
She married Bob Jensen Dec. 3, 1950, and they had four children: Louisa (Tom) Ringer of Grangeville, Barbara (Dennis) Walker of Montana, Bob (Linda) Jensen of Grangeville and Don (Dana) Jensen of Grangeville; twenty grandkids, umpteen great-grandkids and oodles of great-great-grandkids.
Dee was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, cook and seamstress. She loved her husband, family and especially her grandchildren. Her door was always open, and you were always welcome to join her for a hot cup of coffee and a good conversation. And in true grandma fashion, she was always prepared to feed you.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; daughter, Louisa; son in-law, Dennis; brothers, Jim and Frank Miller.
There will be a viewing at Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville, on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, from 3-6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Idaho cemetery, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
