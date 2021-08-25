Loy “Ray” Hollenbeak, 84, of Pollock, Idaho died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at his home. Ray was born to Loy Ola Hollenbeak and Bessie Mae (Merritt) Hollenbeak. He was delivered by his Aunt Elgie at their home at Sheep Creek on the little Salmon River. Ray was one of six children. He had three brothers: (Derl, John “Clinton”, and Clyde) and two sisters: (Wilma and Lucille) who all preceded him in death.
Ray served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957 to 1959. He married Kitty Anne (Kelley)Hollenbeak on May 4, 1962. They moved only a few times throughout their 59+ years together and settled down to raise a family just up the hill from where Ray was born.
Ray and Kitty had two wonderful children: John (Becky) and Susan. Susan blessed them with two grandchildren: Joshua Mathew Long (Katherine Thomas) and Megan Rayanne Thompson (Trenton Thompson). Megan and Trenton gave a real spark of joy in their lives when their great-granddaughter, Ellie Rayanne Thompson, was born. He spent a lot of fun times making memories with his family.
Ray was a logger, construction worker, truck driver, hunter, fisherman, pilot, and storyteller. Ray loved to share stories and teach his family about hunting, fishing, and camping. Ray often said, “All of my stories are true and some of them actually happened.”
Ray leaves behind his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. He also leaves behind two brothers-in-law: (Marvin Voss and Jim Kelley), numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He had friends everywhere and had a story to share with everybody he met.
A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 4, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the Community Center in Riggins. There will be a dinner following the service. Please bring a side dish or dessert. Also, please bring a story to share about Ray! Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
