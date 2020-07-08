Lyla G. Simmons, 95, of Caldwell, Idaho, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at a Caldwell care center.
Lyla was born Oct. 28, 1924, to Clifford and Verna Donna Dew Ankney at Calgary, Alberta, Canada. As a young girl they moved to Sweetwater, Idaho, and she graduated from Lapwai High School in 1942. Following her graduation, she attended Lewis Clark Normal Nursing School for two years. She married Doyle Maynard Simmons on March 4, 1944, at Lewiston, Idaho. They lived in Lapwai, until moving to Grangeville, Idaho in 1965. She worked at Parkhill Manor Nursing Home from 1970 until 1979, then worked providing home day care from 1979 until 1990. They moved to Lewiston, Idaho, in June of 1990, and Mr. Simmons died in 1991. She moved to Middleton, Idaho, in October of 2015.
She was a member of the Orchards Community Church in Lewiston, the Grangeville Elks Auxiliary, being a lifetime member, and the Grangeville Booster Club.
She is survived by her children: Bette Jo Madden (Larry) of Middleton, Patty Cox of Middleton, and Russell Simmons (Carla) of Grangeville. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a daughter, Diann Irving; her siblings: Glenn Ankney, Zelma Gurrell, Etha McCelland, Wayne Ankney, Elton Ankney, Jack Ankney and Lloyd Ankney.
Services will be held on Thursday, July 9 at 2 p.m. at Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville. Burial will be held on Monday, July 13th at Lewis Clark Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blackmer Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Grangeville Booster Club in care of Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N Mill St, Grangeville ID 83530. Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhom.com.
