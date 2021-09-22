Lyle Dean Brotnov of Clearwater, Idaho, passed away Sept. 1, 2021, in Portland, Ore. He was born Aug. 17, 1951, in Grangeville, Idaho, to Norman and Neoma Brotnov, and graduated from Clearwater Valley High School in 1970.
Lyle married his high school sweetheart, Kitty Learn, on Oct. 9, 1971, and together they moved around the West while growing their family. After attending Denver Automotive School, Lyle completed a carpentry apprentice program that allowed him to work on Dworshak Dam near Orofino, Idaho. This was the first of several carpentry projects that moved the family around Wyoming, to Wallowa, Oregon, and Kooskia, Idaho. In 1980, they moved to Portland to attend bible school and settled in the area. Lyle started his own carpentry business in 1993, which he turned over to his son and nephew when he retired to Clearwater, Idaho, in 2014.
Lyle loved the Lord, was an avid hunter, a skilled carpenter, and a loving husband and father. He found satisfaction in building, especially the things he designed, and was most recently working on his and Kitty’s dream home. His joy was found in time with family and friends, always looking forward to attending and coaching his kids’ sporting events, and eventually watching his grandkids’ games, too.
Lyle is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Kitty; their children: Russty (Tami), Renee (Allan), Levi (Kari), and Kellie (Matt); 12 grandchildren: Caitlyn (Jonathan), Caleb (Morgan), Gabriel, Micah, Justina, Alec, Brianna, Pashence, Adilynn, Cohen, Moriah, and Aniyah; and one great- grandchild, Elliana. He is also survived by a sister and three brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
Funeral service will be held on Sept. 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Valley View Church of The Nazarene in Kamiah, Idaho.
