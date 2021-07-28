Maden Evan McAnear was born in Grass Valley, Calif., on Jan. 15, 1990. He died tragically on July 19, 2021.
Maden was always full of life and childlike wonder. His smile was contagious. Such a gracious and tender heart he had. He loved to tell expressive stories, and made you laugh. He had the biggest heart for others... always giving spontaneously his last five dollars to the poor or someone in need. Maden loved family and friends. He loved the outdoors, hiking, camping, fishing, disc golf and kayaking. He had a creative mind, which showed up in his painting skills and jobs. His last job was with Poe Asphalt out of Clarkston, Wash. He worked with his dad, learning his skills as a finish rollerman.
He is survived by his dad, Marvin, and Vernie McAnear of Kamiah, Idaho; his mother, Patti Lucas; half-sister, Alina Edwards; and half-brother, Dylan Anderson, of Grass Valley. He is also survived by extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Our hearts are crushed and saddened beyond words at his going so early in life, and in such a tragic way. Maden, you will always be engraved upon our hearts, and will be missed immensely. Thank you for who you were and how you touched so many lives in such a short time.
There will be a memorial Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Life Center Church in Kamiah, Idaho.
