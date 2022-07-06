Malachi Isaac Baca photo

Malachi Isaac Baca, age 26, of Cottonwood, Idaho passed away on June 25 in Troy, Mont.

Malachi grew up in and attended school in Cottonwood Idaho. He had a restless, adventurous spirit and called many places in Idaho and Montana home over the years. He loved trying new things and going new places.

He loved animals, enjoyed snowboarding, riding motorcycles, fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with family and friends. He worked in construction doing drywall, concrete work and had a natural talent for welding. He always worked hard and took pride in what he did. Malachi didn’t know a stranger, being genuinely friendly to everyone, and was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was loyal to his friends and family, who will miss him greatly.

Malachi leaves behind his mother, Sharmon (Keith) Becker of Cottonwood; father, Brian Baca of Rathdrum, Idaho; brother, Dominic (Viridianna) Walker of Pullman, Wash.; and his grandparents, Sandra Walker of Cottonwood; and Theodore Baca of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He is also survived by his stepbrothers, Kevin Becker of Cottonwood, Kenneth Becker of Ferdinand, Idaho, and Randy Becker of Farmington, N.M. Malachi is preceded in death by his grandfather, Dennis Walker, grandmother, Dorothea Baca, and step-grandparents, Richard and Marilyn Becker.

A memorial service for Malachi with a potluck dinner will take place on July 7 at 3 p.m. at the Cottonwood City Hall.

