Marcia Kay Hagenbuch passed peacefully and surrounded with love on Jan. 2, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. Marcia was born on May 7, 1949, and married Chris Hagenbuch on Oct. 31, 1986.
Marcia spent her life caring for others. As one of the oldest in her family, she assisted her mother with her siblings, Doug, Mike, Terry, and Sherry throughout the years of her family traveling the Pacific Northwest while her father was working logging and road construction jobs. As a young adult, she began her journey into motherhood with the arrival of her daughters, Teri, Michelle, and Andrea. As a single mother, she worked hard to provide for her family, staying close to her parents living in Montana. Her daughter, Erica’s, arrival led the family to move east and begin a new adventure in Marston Mills, Mass. She continued to defy cultural norms of the times and worked as an office manager to provide for her four young girls. In 1985, she met Chris, who was a delivery driver at her job. They soon began a relationship and they eventually decided to move closer to her parents back in Plains, Mont. Chris began work for a local logging company and she was able to stay home to care for the family and their newest daughter, Jessica. Together, the family enjoyed the small-town lifestyle and Plains became their home. In 1991, they suffered the loss of a miscarriage with their daughter, Nicole; however, their love endured. In 1992, their youngest daughter, Rebecca, was born. A few years later, Chris began a new job for a trucking company which led the family to move to Grangeville, Idaho, where they have resided since. As their daughters grew older and entered school, Marcia began volunteering regularly for GEMS and worked for the Kids Klub. She was known as a den mother as her children grew older in the sense of always welcoming additional friends of the children over for dinner, hosting sleepovers and ensuring the kids had all they needed. If Marcia was not at home knitting a hand-made Christmas stocking for the newest addition to the family, working on a home improvement project, or crossword puzzle, you could easily find her out in the community of Grangeville chatting with other residents and being active with the local food bank, school food pantry, as well as Holy Trinity Episcopal Church where Chris presides as the Reverend. As her children grew older, she transitioned into a loving and welcoming grandmother to her 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Her greatest joy came from a house full of family coming together for holidays and enjoying each other’s company.
She will be remembered as a genuine, vivacious, caring, and hardworking woman who touched the lives of many. A small family service was held Jan. 7, 2021, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please donate to The Grangeville Community Foundation, PO BOX 487, Grangeville, ID 83530 to continue to support the town, as Marcia would have wanted. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
