Marcus Glen Scheibe “Marc,” 61 years young, passed away Sept. 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Marc was born Oct. 1958 to Frank and Janice Scheibe of Clarkston, Wash. He joined his older brother, Ron, and a few years later was joined by his sister, Sandee. He attended Parkway Elementary until 6th grade when the family moved to the Spokane Valley. In Spokane, Marc attended Adams Elementary, Greenacres Jr. High and Central Valley High School. {Go Bears} Marc was a friendly, outgoing, and extremely kind boy which he maintained his whole life. Marc loved sports, all sports whether or not he was playing, watching or coaching. He loved animals, his family and Jesus. He also loved a good practical joke or prank. It didn’t matter if he was giving or receiving, he appreciated all pranks.
Marc graduated from Boise State with a bachelor of education degree. He started his lifelong career in education as a teacher and coach in Cambridge, Idaho. At Cambridge he coached the 8-man high school football team, also known as Ironman Football. He coached his team to the state finals several times and in 1997 won the Long Pin Conference and was voted Idaho’s Coach of the Year.
Marc continued his education during summer months at the University of Idaho. There he earned his master of education and specialized administrative degree. 2000 - 2008 Marc became the principal at Clearwater Valley school district in Kooskia, Idaho. At CV he implemented the start of AAU league basketball teams to the area. He was very proud of his athletes. Marc loved coaching and made many lifelong friends with the kids, parents and other coaches. They all became a part of his family.
2008-2012 He became the superintendent of Salmon River Joint School District in Riggins, Idaho. He was known for his welcoming smile and sense of humor. It was hard to have a bad day when Marc was around. He gave his all to his career and it showed with his commitment to all students, athletic or not.
In 2012 Marc went to Kamiah to be principal of the district. After that he returned to Cambridge to be superintendent to the place his education career began.
2017-2019 Marc got his most challenging job, superintendent of Mountain View School District in Grangeville, Idaho, much larger than any district he had worked for before.
Marc was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Janice Scheibe; nephew, Artemis Scheibe; and great niece, Tori Hope Ruchert.
Survived by his brother, Ron {Kim} Scheibe; sister, Sandee {Chuck} Ruchert; niece and nephews, Cassie Scheibe, Jason {Jenny} Ruchert, Christopher {Melissa} Ruchert, CharleeAnne {Tyler} Hall and Nathan Scheibe; great nieces and nephews, Tristan and Emily Ruchert, Ina Jane Klein, Audrey and Mia Ruchert and Bennett Hall.
A special thank you to Rosemarie Schultz, Nealia Golden, Glen Scheibe and the Evans family, for all their extra help, love and care provided to Marc.
Service will be held Oct 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Spokane Valley Church of the Nazarene, 15515 E 20th Ave, Spokane Valley WA 99037
