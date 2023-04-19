Margery Lee Pelham, 77, of Grangeville, Idaho, died April 10, 2023, of natural causes, at Syringa Hospital, Grangeville. She passed peacefully with her husband of 58 years, Max, and her ‘adopted’ granddaughter, Dana, by her side.
She was born to Norman Floyd Polley and Inez Lucille Frazier on Sept. 7, 1945, in Payette, Idaho, where she spent the first years of her life. She then moved to the family farm in Fruitland, Idaho, where she attended school and went on to graduate from Fruitland High School in 1963. While attending high school, Margery was especially proud of her time as a Major Domo and her involvement in 4-H showing cattle.
After graduation, at the age of 19, she married Paul “Max” Pelham in Fruitland on Jan. 2, 1965. After they were married, they made their home in Payette. They welcomed their first child, a son, Randall Grant Pelham, on Sept. 14, 1965. In 1971, they moved to McCall, Idaho. There, they welcomed their second son, Norman Todd Pelham, on Nov. 20, 1971. They resided in McCall until 1987, before moving to Riggins, Idaho.
During their time in Payette and McCall, Margery worked at various optometrist offices. She also became an active member of the Jaycee-Ettes. Margery spent most of her time, however, doing what she loved most, which was spending time with her two boys and taking them fishing. Her husband, Max, would often come home to a kitchen sink full to the brim with rainbow trout after a day’s adventure of Margery and the boys fishing. When she wasn’t fishing, she filled her days with crafting, including needlework, painting and ceramics.
After moving to Riggins, Margery worked at the Salmon River Inn for a brief period. In 1990, they moved to Grangeville, where they lived for the remainder of their time together.
Margery began her career with the Grangeville Centennial Library as a volunteer for their first two years in Grangeville. She then accepted the full-time position of librarian for the city where she worked for the next 17 years. The pride and joy of her job was “Story Hour,” where she would help care for the younger children. Every year she would fondly look through the current graduating seniors and pick out those who were her “Story Hour Kids” and reflect fondly on her time with them over the years. On July 28, 2010, Margery retired from the city as librarian.
Margery enjoyed reading and read voraciously her entire life. She especially enjoyed doing so throughout her years of retirement. She was an avid cook and enjoyed trying new recipes to share with those closest to her. Together, Max and Margery enjoyed their years of retirement, welcoming the slower pace and the time that allowed them to follow and enjoy the adventures and happenings of their two sons and all their grandchildren.
Margery will always be remembered for her bright, spunky, kind and generous soul. She had a great sense of humor and a smile that could light up any room. She always had love and laughter to share with all those around her and she will be deeply missed.
Margery was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Max; two sons, Randall (Libby) of Memphis, Tenn. and Todd (Marlene) of Klamath Falls, Ore.; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Gai McCune (Doug), Donna Vincent and Lisa Mio (Ron).
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
