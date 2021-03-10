Marian Lee Davidson, 86, of Kamiah, Idaho, went home to be with Jesus, surrounded by family, on Monday, March 1, 2021. Marian was born in Osceola, Neb. on Oct. 16, 1934, to C.M. and Angela Humphrey. She was raised in Geneva, Neb. where she graduated from high school. She attended college in California and obtained her teaching credential for home economics.
Shortly after graduating she met and married A. Dean Davidson on Dec. 21, 1956. In 1957, her first child was born and interrupted her career as a public teacher, but she became a great teacher to her children and grandchildren. After the death of her husband in 1982, she moved to Fresno, Calif., to be closer to her daughter. Later, her mother, Angela, moved in with her and she was delighted to help care for her in her mother’s elder years.
She worked as a secretary for the disabled program at Gavilan College in Gilroy, Calif; did teacher aid work with jr. high students, and taught typing and other skills in a business college in Fresno, as well. She eventually moved to Grangeville, Idaho where her daughter was located, and her mother was a resident at Idaho County Nursing Home. After many years, she moved to Kamiah, where she resided for the remainder of her years. She was involved with the Pregnancy Center and enjoyed working with the gals who came in. She also was involved with a Bible study group in Grangeville and loved the friends and fellowship there. For a few years she played piano for the Pine Ridge Baptist Church and not only was a blessing to them, but was blessed greatly herself.
When she became ill and unable to care for herself, she moved in with her daughter and son-in-law. There her children assisted her and delighted in caring for her until she went home. She enjoyed life. Her grandchildren were her special delight. She so loved God’s beautiful nature and animals, loved her dogs. She enjoyed her times at her daughter and son-in-law’s ranch, bottle feeding calves, riding on the range on the back of the ATV, picking apples and pears. She loved her garden and canned all of her produce. She also so enjoyed her friendships with her neighbors and cousin. She especially enjoyed her ongoing relationship with Jesus Christ and so wanted her loved ones to experience this relationship as well. She had many battles with her health in her later years but was a trooper and kept going. Even in this last battle with cancer, she was a trooper and remained sweet as ever. Such a joy we had in caring for her.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents, sister, and husband of 25 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Kerri (Alferd) Schroeder; son, Stephen (Dorothy) Davidson; son, John (Jody) Davidson; and grandchildren K.C., Joshua, Ian, Kelsey, Griffin and Avery Davidson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their children, and by her adoptive Schroeder family whom she loved much. She was also delighted to have been reacquainted with her cousin, Kristie, and so loved and enjoyed her friendship, as well.
A special thanks to Andrea Krogh and Karin Schmidova. Your care for mom all these years meant a lot to her and to us, as well. Also special thanks to Elizabeth, Leslie, Rita, Linda and Tara with Hospice, (you guys were phenomenal) and to our incredible neighbors who gave such support, love and wonderful meals. No words can adequately express our gratitude and love to you all.
A Celebration of Life service will be held sometime in late spring or early summer. Date to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia, Idaho.
