The world is at a loss with the recent passing of Marianne Wren. Wednesday, July 13, surrounded by family members in her own home, Marianne lost her battle with colon cancer and went to join her son and other family members in a celebration with Jesus.
She was born on Jan. 7, 1939, in Spokane, Wash., to Al and Mary Muzatko. At a young age, when her mother passed, Martha Markarian took on the role of her mother, and later at the passing of her father, Al, Pete Markarian joined the family as her stepfather. Marianne was one of ten children.
Marianne graduated from Mary Cliff High School in Spokane. During her high school years, Marianne met Jerry Wren of Cottonwood, Idaho and they married on Aug. 30, 1958. They started their life together in Helena, Mont., and during their years together, they lived in several different places, ultimately settling down in Cottonwood, to raise their 11 children. Their kids include: Chris (Laney), Greg (Irene), Fr. Bruce, Dave (Maria), Annette Wemhoff (Roger), Terry (Tami), Gerry (Jennifer), Michael (deceased), Shelley Schlader (Scot), Cindy Higgins (Brad), and Julie Schumacher (Doug). Mom was a proud grandma of 58 grandkids and 26 great-grandchildren.
Of all the various jobs she held, the role she loved the most was being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a loyal wife of almost 64 years, who set an excellent example of the sacrament of marriage. She was notorious for spoiling her grandchildren and would always have a treat for them, thus receiving the title “The Popsicle Grandma.” She was the peacemaker, setting an example of love within the family that we carry on today. It was so important to Mom that her kids always remained friends. Mom was known most for her selflessness, sacrifice, and humility. She was always thinking of others before herself. She loved her family and friends. All who visited her knew she could not be outdone in generosity and her never-ending hostess role. She was always so gracious, as many of us knew, and more came to find out even in her weakened state.
Marianne had a deep devotion to Jesus and the Blessed Mother. She truly lived out the message of Jesus. The love she showed her family, friends, and those around her is how Christ teaches, “Love one another as I have loved you.”
She is survived by her husband, Jerry, of almost 64 years; her ten children; 58 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her siblings: Jack Muzatko, Alice Mackleit, Jim Muzatko, Sue Peschel, Debbie Cozzetto and Chuck Markarian.
Preceding her in death is her son, Michael Wren, who died at the age of 2; as well as her father and mother, Al and Mary Muzatko; stepparents, Pete and Martha Markarian; and her siblings, Don Muzatko, Ed Muzatko and Linda Peterson.
A funeral Mass was said by her son, Fr. Bruce Wren, on Monday, July 18, at St. Mary’s Church in Cottonwood at 10:30 a.m., with a rosary before at 10 a.m. The family requests any memorials to be made in Marianne’s name to the Legionaries of Christ in an account at the Cottonwood Credit Union under Fr. Bruce Wren’s name.
