Mariella “Mary” Davis, 89, of Grangeville, Idaho, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her home with her daughters by her side. She was born on Aug. 29, 1931, to Harley and Margery (Johnston) Mumaw in Witchita, Kan.
The family moved to California where she attended elementary school and graduated from high school. In her life she worked as a secretary, waitress, cook and bartender. She owned and managed several restaurants and a countertop manufacturing shop. She worked for the Forest Service as a fire camp cook in Northern Calif. for several seasons. After moving to Idaho in 1990, she worked for The Elk’s Club and The Grangeville Senior Citizens Center in their kitchen until she retired at the age of 83. She taught herself upholstery and worked out of her home for individuals and businesses in town.
Mom was musically gifted, as she could play by ear and learned to play the piano and accordion. She enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking, playing Bingo and scratch off lottery tickets. She was on various bowling leagues and played cribbage in Grangeville and White Bird.
Mom loved to volunteer. She was a Girl Scout leader when her daughters were young, and ran the Elks Bingo from 1997-2013. She volunteered for many years, helping with the Eagles rummage sales, was a Grangeville Senior Citizen Center board member and manager of their library.
Mary is survived by her five daughters: Karen LaCroix, Polly Hamilton, Patty (Clayton) Clark, Peggy Wright (Wayne Cornett), and Pam (Bob) Swanstrom. She has ten grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest (Fuzzy) Davis; sisters, Dorothy Temples, Betty Mascoe, and Margery Pallett; brothers, Leroy, Oliver, and Harley Mumaw.
We would like to thank Dr. Griffis, Syringa Hospital, and a special thank you to Syringa Hospice for the wonderful care they provided for Mom.
At her request, there will be no service and a celebration of life will be held at a later future date. Any memorial donations may be made to the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center.
