Marilyn Lee Thorson Eisenbarth Burris, 91, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, left this earth peacefully on April 1, 2023, in Grangeville, Idaho.
Marilyn was born to Lee and Emma Cronwall Thorson on Dec. 23, 1931, in Weiser, Idaho. She was joined by twin sisters. She had a warm heart, a welcoming smile, and a zest for life that endeared her to many.
One of her fondest memories of high school was marching twice in the Rose Bowl Parade.
At the age of 15, she sustained serious injuries on Nov. 14, 1947, when hit by a car, which broke both of her legs and placed her in a coma. Miraculously, she awoke 40 days later and spoke her first word on her 16th birthday. Her progress was reported in the newspaper on a regular basis, and the entire community rejoiced over her recovery.
She married Dwayne N Eisenbarth on Jan. 6, 1950. The young couple lived mainly in Weiser and were blessed with five children. In September of 1962, they moved the family to Spokane, Wash. On Sept. 13, 1964, at Post Falls, Idaho, Dwayne was killed in a tragic auto accident, which left Marilyn a single mother of five. The family moved back to Weiser, where Marilyn worked hard to provide for her kids with the support and help of her parents and in-laws, Fred and Christina Eisenbarth.
On May 31, 1969, she married Donald L Burris at Weiser. Don brought three more children into the family. They lived in Ft. Lewis, Wash. and Grangeville. In addition to raising her family, Marilyn was active in the Women’s Auxiliary of the VFW, American Legion, and Lady Elks.
After retirement, Don and Marilyn became snowbirds for more than 31 years at Lake Havasu and Yuma, Ariz., where they met and kept many lifelong friends.
They also enjoyed many adventures, cruises, and trips around the U.S. and the world, including Alaska, the Caribbean, Italy, Russia, Sweden, England, New Zealand, Mexico and Canada. Riding camels in Australia and China were two of Marilyn’s favorite memories.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; twin sisters, Jackie Harrigfeld and Jerrie Edwards; stepson, John Burris; and grandson, Russell Jon Nida.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years; her children: Linda (Lynn) Barrows, Nampa, Idaho, Larry (Kathy) Eisenbarth, Blackfoot, Idaho, Christy (Bob) Fischer, Twin Falls, Greg (Kathy) Eisenbarth, Hillsboro, Ore., Ted Eisenbarth, Twin Falls; Don’s children: Helen Nida, Clarkston, Wash., and Dawn (James) Zbytovsky, Unity, Saskatchewan, Canada; plus 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Marilyn will be laid to rest at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Idaho. A private celebration of life will be held on Mother’s Day in Payette, Idaho.
We will deeply miss her happy, indomitable, and unassuming spirit. She will forever be in our hearts.
The family desires to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the various staff and employees of Grangeville Health and Rehab for your loving care for our beloved mom and wife.
Marilyn loved children. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the Kids Klub, Grangeville, which provides before and after school care, preschool, daycare and summer camp. Checks can be mailed to 506 S A St, Grangeville, ID 83530, or online at www.thekidsklub.org. Please designate in honor of Marilyn Burris.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.