Longtime Cottonwood, Idaho resident Marilyn (Navin) Becker, 82, died peacefully in her sleep. She was born Aug. 23, 1938, in Omaha, Neb, to Dr. Kenneth W. Navin and Hermina (Lorkavic) Navin. She was the fourth of nine children and most of her childhood was spent in the final residence in Shawnee, Okla, where her father practiced medicine.
On Nov. 8, 1958, she married Richard A. Becker and they moved to Reubens, Idaho to be near this family farm. Later they moved to Cottonwood, where Marilyn would spend the next 50 years serving those in need as a registered nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was an active member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Parish and enjoyed providing communion as a Eucharistic minister to the sick in her retirement. Marilyn was known for her compassion. Her greatest skill was to comfort others and help them find strength in their weakest moments. She is remembered as an inspiration to the truest form of nursing. Her greatest love was her family and faith. She found peace and solitude on her property that she and Richard purchased shortly before his death in 1996. She found travel to new places of interest and was able to experience foreign culture. The highlight of her travel was an ancestral discovery in Croatia.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Kenneth and Dennis; and sister, Rosanna McMillian.
She is survived by brothers Robert, Phillip and Lawrence; sisters, Alice, Helen, and her children: Deborrah (Mike) Rose, Richard (Nancy) Becker, Jr, David (Carol) Becker, Victoria (Sam) Robinson, Keith (Sharmon) Becker, Michelle (Scott) Schaeffer; 27 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonwood. Burial will be at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery where her body will be laid to rest beside her husband. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
The marker clearly depicts their desire to be together with the Lord in a field of wildflowers watching the sun set west of the Seven Devils mountain range. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to the Monastery of St. Gertrude’s.
