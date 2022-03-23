Marion Monroe Smith, 86, of Kamiah, Idaho, passed away at Cascade Health, Lewiston, Idaho, on Feb. 23, 2022. Marion was born in Priest River, Idaho, on Aug. 17, 1936, to Florence and Fonney Smith.
Marion grew up in Luke’s Gulch outside of Stites, Idaho, and graduated from Stites High School in 1953, as one of nine graduates.
Marion joined the U.S. Army in 1954, and served 7.5 years, in both Army and Army National Guard. He was called up for the Berlin Crisis and was stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash., for 10 months.
In 1964 Kathryn and Marion were married in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. They settled down in Kamiah and raised their family.
Marion was honored to be a “jack of all trades & master of none”. He had many jobs, spanning across Idaho; from Potlach, Harpster Saw Mill, Olive’s Auto Parts of Kamiah, and becoming Assistant Forest Warden for Department of Lands, Maggie Creek Protective Fire District, from which he retired.
His favorite trade was “making dirt roll,” with his dozer, while working for road crews.
Kamiah residents will recall Marion Smith being the Volunteer Fire Chief for three years. Utilizing his skills, he taught Red Cross First Aid to Kamiah’s earliest first responders; he drove the first Kamiah ambulance, which at the time, doubled as a hearse.
Marion was also active in Jaycees-Kamiah until they disbanded.
In the early years of Kamiah, Marion supported a little start-up of Kamiah Community Credit Union, now known as Freedom Northwest Credit Union. He was also active in the Kamiah Arbor Society.
A neighbor, a friend, a firefighter, a veteran, a husband, a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather; there are so many ways to describe Marion, but nothing quite captures the feeling of his big laugh and kind heart.
Marion is preceded in death by his sisters: Colleen Smith, Charlotte Smith, Betty (Smith) Huntley; his parents, Florence Lange Smith and Fonney Smith; and one great-granddaughter, Lilliana Kelm.
Marion is survived by his wife, Kathryn Smith; his daughters: Lena Soto and Leona Robertson; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dolly Phelps and Judy Turner, both of Weippe, Idaho; along with many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Marion’s life took place on March 4, 2022, at Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Kamiah American Legion.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.