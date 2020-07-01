Marjorie Warren enjoyed so much about this life: children, birds, flowers, beloved little dogs and a sunny picnic road trip. Everyone she met found her to be kind, gentle, and of cheery disposition, finding humor in regular everyday things. She left this earth at age 86 on June 22, 2020, due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
Marjorie was the daughter of Arta Leon Branscom and Ruby America Nalley. She was born on June 7, 1934, at their farm home on Button Ridge in East Putnam County, Mo. She was raised with an older sister, Marilyn, and brother, Wesley. Her father was a share-crop farmer and coal miner.
Marjorie received her elementary education in the Mapleton one-room school and was graduated from Unionville High School in 1952. During the following eight years she earned a degree in Elementary Education at Northeast Missouri State Teachers College at Kirksville, Mo., (now Truman State University) and had taught five years in rural schools in Putnam County.
November 11, 1955, she married Thomas Latimer at Unionville. They had one son; Leonard, born Sept. 1956. This marriage ended in divorce in 1957.
Marjorie and Everett Lyle Warren were married Aug. 14, 1958, and he adopted Leonard. The lived in Powersville, Mo., raising young Leonard until they were beckoned by childhood friends to move to Grangeville, Idaho, in 1960. Their second son, Clinton, was born Sept. 1963.
Marjorie began teaching at Grangeville Elementary School overseeing the education of many classrooms of second graders for over 33 years until her retirement in 1993. Marjorie made lasting friendships with fellow educators that sustained her over the years. She also enjoyed sewing and quilting and liked to hang out with a ‘gang’ of crafters in Grangeville.
Marjorie was a doting grandmother and always willing to play with and/or feed busy grandchildren in her home on Hall Street. She was quick to answer when a friend was in need and a willing supporter when a loving heart and hand could provide comfort. Her husband, Everett, died in 1999, and after a few years alone, she made the move to Boise, Idaho, in 2003 to be near family.
She took up piano lessons at age 65 and through those, found a new circle of friends, retired teachers, who formed a close-knit sewing group in Boise. Her family and friends enjoyed the fruits of her labor and continue to decorate their homes with her handiwork.
Marjorie is survived by two sons: Leonard (Susan) Warren of Post Falls, Idaho and Clinton (Tracy) Warren of Boise; four grandchildren: Angel Valentine, Leann Warren, Laura Warren, and Reid Warren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Her ashes will be interred next to Everett in the Grangeville Cemetery. There will be no services.
