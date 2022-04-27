Marjorie Jean (Altman) Burkenbine, 96, of Grangeville, Idaho, passed away in her sleep at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. She was born to Henry and Ada (Chase) Altman on March 23, 1926, in Clarkston, Wash.
Marge was a woman of faith, who spent her life raising her six children, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She spent plenty of time babysitting children in her family and many others in the area.
Marge loved her porch and grew beautiful flowers every year. She was an avid sewer and made her own clothes as well as her family’s clothes for many years. She loved reading, especially Amish books.
She will be missed by many. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ada and Henry Altman; three brothers: Dave (Joyce) Altman, Glen Altman, Ralph (Lois) Altman; four grandsons: Nick Burkenbine, Mike Godawa, and two stillborn infants; Joe and Andy Warden and daughter-in-law, Marea Burkenbine.
Marge is survived by her children: Richard Burkenbine, Linda (Larry) Striecher, Kathy Godawa, Jeannie (Tom) Warden, John (Vicki) Burkenbine, and Cindy Schnider. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Darlene Altman.
Mom taught us all the love of Jesus and her family!
A graveside service was be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Prairie View Cemetery in Grangeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
