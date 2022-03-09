Mark Allen Vesik left us on Jan. 28, 2022. He is survived by his “10 minutes older” twin sister, Lenora, sister, Georgiana, brother, John, and son, Jay Vesik-Stubers. He was 66 years young.

Mark was the hard-working owner of MVPrints where he was known as an established drafter and designer of private homes, excelling and specializing in log home structures. Those who have worked with him recognized his expertise in this area and greatly appreciated his “hands-on” efforts to deliver a premium home to his clients.

Mark loved Idaho and was a vigorous outdoorsman. His love of motorcycling, skiing and scuba diving was only surpassed by his great passion for flying. These hobbies were often the basis for his greatly detailed stories.

He was a man of vibrant character, who could entertain a room with colorful tales of his history; you will be missed, Sir Mark!

