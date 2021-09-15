Mark Hinkley

Mark Hinkley.

 Contributed photo

Mark Delane Hinkley, 68, passed away on Sept. 1, 2021, at his home in Riggins, Idaho. Mark was born on Sept. 16, 1952, in Council, Idaho, to Herbert and Margaret Hinkley.

He lived his entire life in the Pollock, Idaho and Riggins area where he loved to fish, hunt, and spend time with his family and beloved dogs.

Mark worked many jobs throughout his life. These included logging, commercial fishing, outfitting on the Salmon and Snake rivers, welder and jet boat builder.

Mark is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sondra Hinkley of Riggins; his daughter, Heidi (Jason) Heath of Troy, Idaho; and his son, Kelly Hinkley of Donnelly, Idaho; two brothers in Alaska: Eldon (Eva) Hinkley and Bryan Hinkley. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Hanna and Tyler Heath of Troy; Hunter Baker and McKenzie Hinkley of Riggins; and may nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Cremation has taken place and at his request, no service is planned.

