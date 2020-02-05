Martha H. Rieman, 93, of Keuterville, Idaho, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Life Care Center in Lewiston, Idaho. A rosary will be recited Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonwood, Idaho, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Keuterville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.