Marvin Del Hall 68, of Grangeville, Idaho, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 4, 2021, at his home in Grangeville.
The second of three siblings, Marv was born on July 12, 1952, in McCall, Idaho to Bill and Donna (Chalfant) Hall. The family relocated to Fenn, ID where Marv attended Grangeville High School and met his future wife, Joan Wemhoff, in nearby Cottonwood, Idaho.
Marv spent his entire working career in the lumber industry, starting on the green chain and spending the last four decades as a sales manager. He retired less than a year ago from Empire Lumber.
Marv and Joan married on August 4th, 1973 in Cottonwood, Idaho and have resided in the Grangeville community ever since. They had three sons: Ryan, Chancey and Tyler.
Marv loved everything outdoors, camping and hunting in his younger years, but an avid fisherman his entire life. He poured love and affection into his grandchildren and great-grandchild, spoiling them every chance he could get. Marv will be remembered for his generosity, wit, and sense of humor.
Marv is survived by his wife, his sons Ryan (Jodi) Hall of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho; Tyler (Gillian) Hall of Billings, Mont.; his daughter-in-law, Randee Startin-Hall of Portland, Ore; Chonique Hall-Trujillo of Huntsville, Ala.;, his brother, Ed (Vonda) Hall of Grangeville, Idaho, his sister, Candy (Ken) Fletcher of Edwardsburg, Mich., his grandson, Ranson, granddaughters, Skyler, Mekiah, Parker and Michael, and great granddaughter, Bentley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Chancey.
A memorial Mass was held Monday, May 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with inurnment following at Prairie View Cemetery. A reception followed back at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com
