In loving memory of Mary Bishop, a matriarch and pillar of strength.
Mary, whose life journey was nothing short of extraordinary, peacefully passed on Aug. 9, 2023, at the age of 100. Her legacy is one of resilience, strength and unwavering love, as she navigated through some of the most challenging times in history.
Born on Jan. 25, 1923, in Quinter, Kan., Mary grew up during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl. When she was 10 years old, seven members of her family (in a Model A pulling a three-wheeled trailer with all the family possessions) moved to Emmett, Idaho to “start over.” She experienced the hardships of World War II. She was a war bride and cared for two infant children while her beloved husband, Harold, served as a Marine in the South Pacific.
Mary’s life was one of tenacity and adaptability. She raised five children while ranching the beautiful land she called home for 68 years. She had a deep connection to nature and an unyielding work ethic.
Some of Mary’s fondest memories were her years as an early telephone operator and the 20 years she drove a school bus. She loved her bus kids, and they loved her. Church, Lodge, quilt club and various card groups brought fun and a variety of friendships into her life.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; son, Linden; infant daughter, Kathleen; her parents, John and Laura Maie Himes; brothers and sisters: Bert (Dale), George (Rita), Bob (Evelyn) Himes, Eunice (Dale) Limbaugh, Beulah (Walt)Conrad, Doris (Don) Andrew and Gloria (Ervil) Chiles.
Mary is survived by sons: Dennis (Jerie), David (Louise), Rocky (Crystie); daughter-in-law, Diana Bishop; and daughter, Janie (Don) Fluharty; 19 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren, as well as dearly loved nieces and nephews.
Mary was the heart and soul of her family. She dedicated her life to nurturing, imparting wisdom, and fostering bonds that span generations. Her home was a sanctuary of love, where stories were shared, laughter echoed, cards and games were played and cherished memories were made.
Mary leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and uplift. Though she may no longer walk among us, her spirit will forever remain alive in the hearts of those she touched.
A celebration of Mary’s life will take place on Aug. 19 at Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia, Idaho, where her loved ones will honor her memory. Donations in her memory could be made to the Syringa Hospice program, Clearwater IOOF or a charity of your choice.
