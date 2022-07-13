Mary Elizabeth Jennings died June 21, 2022. She was born to Ottis and Mayme (Conrad) Bontrager on Aug. 22, 1933, at home in rural Clinton County, Mich. She attended a one-room school for her elementary grades, then graduated from St. Johns High School in 1951. Post-secondary schooling included studies at Goshen College (Indiana), the University of Michigan, California State University at San Bernardino, and the University of Idaho. She received her B.A. in 1968 and finished her fifth year for a teaching credential in 1972.
In 1954, Mary married Ernest William Jennings. They lived in Ann Arbor, Mich. as he finished his studies for a college degree, and she earned her PHT (Put Hubby Through) while serving as a clinic clerk at the University Hospital. They lived in Rialto and Twin Peaks, Calif. for more than 20 years before moving to Cottonwood, Idaho in 1979. Both Ernie and Mary taught in the Cottonwood schools for sixteen years, retiring in 1995. Mary taught fifth and sixth grades. They enjoyed life’s adventures together for nearly 60 years.
After retiring, they enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, camping in many lovely places in Idaho and around the west. She was always ready to explore by truck, car, four-wheeler, canoe, raft or hiking boots.
Idaho provided her the soil and climate to be a successful gardener, which she especially enjoyed. She readily shared her garden or fruit tree bounty with family and friends. Her relish and jellies, along with apple pie, bread, sweet rolls, cookies and chocolate cake were favorites.
Singing was significant throughout Mary’s life, including choirs in church, college and the Cottonwood Community Choir. She sewed her children’s clothes for many years, designed practical covers upon spousal request and knitted sweaters. She was an avid reader. A local book club was particularly joyful in later years for the “deep discussions” and companionship.
Surviving Mary are a son and two daughters: Douglas Jennings (Karen) of Central, Utah; Donna Ostrowski (Mike) of Castro Valley, Calif.; Susan Dalbey (Steve) of Glasgow, Mont.; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest; her grandchild, Kevin Ostrowski; and her sister, Kathryn Swartzendruber.
A celebration of her life will take place at Greencreek Community Hall on Aug. 13, 4-7 p.m. Please join the family for dinner and sharing memories. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. You may submit condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Idaho Public Television, Washington/Idaho Symphony, Historical Museum at St. Gertrude.
