Mary Fran Soltman, 98, Grangeville

A Life Well-Lived
Fran Soltman, 98, of Grangeville, Idaho, died June 27, 2019, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. She was born in E. St. Louis, Ill., Aug. 29, 1920. She moved with her mother and brother to Grangeville at age 9.
Fran attended schools in the local area and graduated from Grangeville High School and later, the University of Idaho. She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.
She and Jack Soltman were married on Aug. 17, 1947, on the front lawn of the family residence. During the years, they traveled extensively visiting Russia, Europe, Indonesia, China, Bali, Brazil, Mexico, and Hawaii. She was preceded in death by Jack in 2004.
She is survived by her children: Don Soltman of Twin Lakes, Idaho; Sally Soltman of Mount Shasta, Calif., Bill Soltman and his wife, Andrea, of Portland, Ore.; and Kristi Brooks and her husband, Powell, of Grangeville. Also surviving her are four grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Cremation has taken place and at her request, there will be no service. Memorials may be made to the Syringa Hospital Foundation, the Grangeville Community Foundation, or a memorial of your choice.
