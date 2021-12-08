Mary Jacqueline Reynolds, 86, passed away on Nov. 16, 2021, at Lacrosse Health and Rehab in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She was born on Aug. 23, 1935, in Boise, Idaho, to Joseph and Eula Chase. She was the youngest of four.
Mary married Vern Reynolds in 1952, at the age of 17, and lived in Kooskia, Idaho, until the early 1960s. They then moved to Forest Grove, Ore. Together they were a family of six, as Mary helped Vern raise his four children.
Mary also had a career as a loan officer for many years. When Vern and Mary retired, they lived in a beautiful beach house they built right on the water in Rockaway Beach, Ore.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two sisters; two brothers-in-law; two stepsons; two nieces and two nephews. She is survived by one sister, four nieces and four nephews.
Many thanks to the wonderful caregivers at both Ivy Court and Lacrosse, in Coeur d’Alene, for taking such good care of Mary for the last three years. To see Mary’s online memorial and to leave a message for the family please visit www.englishfuneralchapel.com.
