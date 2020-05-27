Mary Jean “Jeannie” Morris, 61, of Grangeville, Idaho died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, peacefully at her home.
She was born Sept. 16, 1958, to Harry and June Gauss. She was raised in Grangeville and lived in Wyoming and southern Idaho for many years until she returned back home to Grangeville.
She spent her final years with her significant other, Blaine Seyers, at their home near Fenn, Idaho.
Jeannie was well-known in the community. She cooked for St. Gertrude’s as well as St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, Idaho for many years. She loved to cook and entertain. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by two children, Jenny Cintron of Sante Fe, N.M. and Cody Giles of Denver, Colo., as well as six grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Johnson, of Kamiah, Idaho.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her husband, Brent Morris, and by her two sisters, Eva Wilson and Judy Nelson.
A celebration of Jeannie’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.