Mary Lou (Toennis) Meyer passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Sept. 1, 2023, after a short stay at Generations Care Center in Lewiston, Idaho.
Mary Lou was born on Oct. 18, 1931, in Cottonwood, Idaho, to Leo and Mayme (Sager) Toennis, joining sister, Betty Jo, and brothers, Jim and Dick. After graduating from Cottonwood High School, she married Jack Meyer and worked with him on his farm in Fenn, Idaho. They were blessed with children: Jackie, Vern and Pat.
Mary Lou loved to spend time camping and at the family cabin on Hungary Ridge. They spent many nights playing pinochle with good friends, Dan and Marge Murphy, and their children: Mike, Patsi and Edd.
Jack died in 2013, after 61 years of marriage. Also, preceding Mary Lou in death were her daughter, Jackie Meyer; sister, Betty Jo Dasenbrock; brother, James Toennis; and her parents, Leo and Mayme.
Mary Lou was able to stay on the family farm in Fenn until just a few months before her passing.
She is survived by her brother, Dick Toennis; sons: Vern (Karen) and Pat (Mary); grandchildren: Nicole Meyer, Staci (Mitchell) Jones, Sean (Mindy) Meyer, Jake Meyer, Katrina Williams and Boden (Kylee) Meyer; and great-grandchildren: Bronson, Ruby and Lucy Landreth and Brynlee Meyer.
At Mary Lou’s request, there will be no services. The family will have a private graveside. The family suggests contributions to a favorite charity in Mary Lou’s name. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
