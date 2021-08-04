Melvin was born on the homeplace at Harpster, April 6, 1925, to Andrew and Rose Gribble. Andrew died when Melvin was 15, and he became the man of the family for the next two years. At 17, he was called from a fire by Uncle Sam. He traveled to Spokane, Wash., and joined the Marine Corps. His unit fought on the Island of Okinawa, where he was wounded. He was awarded two Purple Hearts and spent six months in the Naval Hospital at Pearl Harbor. After he mustered out, he came home and eloped with longtime girlfriend, Eileen Kidder, on July 22, 1946. Melvin began a logging career that lasted until 1964, when he went to work at Ida-Pine Mills for Arley Haener. In 1973, he was called to help tear down the Zellner Sawmill at Kooskia, Idaho and helped engineer and build he Clearwater Forest Industries Mill, at the behest of longtime friend, Bob Warren. In March of 1980, Melvin was injured on the job and his injuries retired him at age 55. Melvin had worked in the woods for Everett Cox, Potlatch Forest Industries, Pierson Logging Co., and numerous other gyppo loggers. Oldest son Bob was born April 5, 1948. Younger son Jim was born June 7, 1959. His great passion was hunting elk and deer, and he taught his sons how to hunt and fish, along with other skills that we still use today. Having to be in the Veterans home in Lewiston didn’t sit well with him, but he knew he couldn’t live alone anymore. Earlier this year, he began the decline that ended his battle of life. So long for now, Dad. We’ll meet again in Heaven. There will be a graveside service at Harpster Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m., with full military honors.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.