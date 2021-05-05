Melvin Richard Kirk passed away on March 13, 2021, at his home in Grangeville, Idaho. Rich or Richie, as his parents called him, was born in St. Louis, Missouri on April 20, 1944. Joe and Virginia Kirk had two small children at home when Richie came along. Richie was born with encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain. He was in the hospital for weeks, not expected to live. Unfortunately for him and his parents he did not get the bonding experience that is so important when a baby is born.
Eventually the doctors told Joe and Virgie to take him home and give him basic care, but not to get attached because he wouldn’t be long for this world. They took him home to join his brother and sister, Kenny and Sandy. Richie was sick for a long time, but he was a tough little guy and eventually thrived.
The Kirks lived in several cities in Missouri and Illinois. Virgie had family in Old Mines, Mo. Richie told wonderful stories of time with his family in that close-knit community. He came from a hardworking family that in their free time made musical instruments, played all kinds of instruments and sang together. Virgie and her sisters would sing on a radio show from Murphysboro, Ill., when they were young girls. Needless to say, Richie had a musical background and started playing guitar and singing from a young age.
The family moved to California for work. It was still an extended family unit with aunts, uncles and cousins. Richie was a good student in school. He excelled at anything he put his mind to. He was an alter boy in the Roman Catholic Church. They lived in Ridgecrest, Calif, by now and life was good. Richie had the Mohave Desert to explore and play in.
In 1965, Richie met Linda Balduc-Rode. She was smitten when she saw the handsome young man playing his guitar in the park. And the rest is history. Richie and Linda spent 20 years together. They welcomed their daughter, Sharon Lorraine (Sherry) into the world on July 3, 1966, and her brother Richard Alvin (Ricky) on Aug. 7, 1969. When Linda’s mother died in 1968 Richie, Sherry and Linda moved to Winnemucca, Nev. Linda’s little sister Roberta Balduc-Rode was 15 and needed a home. Her little brother, Mike Rode, was only 10. Richie took the kids into his home, no questions asked, and supported and took care of them like his own.
This is the kinds of man he was, kind and generous. By the time Ricky came along in 1969, Richie’s older brother, Kenny lived with them from time to time. Richie started work at Joe Mackie’s Star Broiler in Winnecmucca in 1968. His father-in-law, Al Balduc, was working there and helped him get on. Richie was well-liked and mentored by the older cooks and chefs. Early on he started cooking and eventually was the chef in the Steak House. He worked at the Star and Winners for years. In the late 1970’s he went to work at the Martin Hotel. Here he learned to cook Basque cuisine. Richie was well-known as a chef and guitar player. He could really draw you in when he told you a story, and he could tell a joke better than anyone I ever knew.
When Richie and Linda’s kids were in their later teens, the couple went their separate ways. Richie remarried and helped raise his second wife’s children. Richie eventually settled in Idaho after living in Missouri, California, Nevada and Florida. The last few years he lived in Grangeville, Idaho. He loved this community.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother. Richie is survived by his sister, Sandy Paige; numerous nieces and nephews; daughter, Sherry Kirk; son, Rick Kirk (Sandy); grandchildren: Richard, Nikki, Alan, Justin, Amber, Genny and Daylan; and great-granddaughter, Pippa. He is also survived by ex-wife, Linda; brothers-in-law, Mike and John; and niece, Suzanne.
Richie will be missed by his friends and neighbors in Grangeville and Winnemucca. He will always be remembered by his family with warmth and love. Sherry and Rick tell fun stories about growing up with “Dad”. Rick will carry on his dad’s legacy of playing guitar. We will miss you, but we will let you fly free. With love, your family.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
