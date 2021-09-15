Funeral Mass for Merna Clare Gehring, 77, a lifelong resident of Idaho and Lewis counties, will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood, Idaho, by Father Paul H. Wander. Burial will follow at Morrowtown Cemetery. There will be a Rosary at 10:30 followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m.
Merna Gehring died Friday, Sept. 10, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Wash.
The daughter of Aloysius F. and Scholastica M. Uhlorn, Merna was born Nov. 16, 1943, in Cottonwood. She was the youngest of 14 children and graduated from Ferdinand High School in 1961. As she was fond of saying, “she shut down Ferdinand High” as it consolidated into Prairie High School the following year.
Merna went to work at St. Mary’s Hospital as a nurse’s aide. She met George H. Gehring while he was employed on her brother’s farm and ultimately, they married on Oct. 5, 1963, in Cottonwood. The couple went on to purchase a farm and ranch at Westlake, south of Craigmont, Idaho in the fall of 1966. They lived and operated the farm together, raising their five children, until George’s death in 1997.
She then built a new home in Cottonwood and turned the day-to-day management of the farm and ranch to her sons. Once established in Cottonwood, Merna went back to St. Mary’s Hospital, working in the dietary department. She studied Dietary Management and received certification from the University of Florida.
Regardless of employment, Merna always considered her most important and fulfilling job to be that of wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to sing, no matter the setting or the occasion. Merna always had a smile and kind words for anyone she met. A stranger was merely a friend she hadn’t yet met.
She is survived by daughters, Diane (Sam) Way, Roni (Shawn) Pratt, and Georgia (Pete) Valdon; sons, Bill (Kathy) Gehring and Mike Gehring; sisters, Irma Tacke, Sr. Cecile M. Uhlorn OSB, and Sally Tehaar; brother, Vern Uhlorn; and grandchildren, Kyler Way, Caitlin (Amos) Meyers, Boyce (Cait) Way, Karst Way, Hugh (Veronica) Pratt, Clare Pratt, MaryMargaret Pratt, Dane (Shelby) Valdon, Dahl Valdon, Eden Valdon, Cole Gehring, Kaleigh (Brandon) Poxleitner, and Rylan Gehring.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George; sisters, Rita Forsmann, Mary Uhlorn, Edna Ruhoff, Jane Hoene, and Sr. Angela M. Uhlorn OSB; and brothers, Cletus Uhlorn, John Uhlorn, Gerald Uhlorn, and Maurus Uhlorn.
Blackmer Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com. Memorials can be made to the Morrowtown Cemetery Association.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.