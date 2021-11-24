Mica ‘Myc’ Lynn Evans, 50 trips around the sun, residing in Cottonwood, Idaho, passed away, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Hospital, Boise, Idaho, after nearly a month-long battle with COVID-19 and the complications to follow.
Friday, Nov. 5, 1971, a legend, our hero, Mica Lynn Cusack, was born to William ‘Andy’ and Judi Cusack, in Modesto, Calif.
Myc was always a free spirit and a self-expression activist. She came home on more than one occasion with a drastic haircut (like a mohawk for 8th grade graduation). She always had a love for art in all forms. In her younger years, she pursued her passion for dance. Although she had pure talent, this chapter would end to turn the page to the greatest part of her journey, motherhood.
Myc met Jeremy Evans, it wasn’t long before they were in love, married, and with a baby on the way. Myc instantly found her purpose. As their marriage was ending, Myc got the news, they were expecting again. This time, twins. It wasn’t long before she was working two plus jobs at a time to make ends meet; all the while being the best single mother. And, eventually, the best grandma! It was not uncommon to walk into her house to find cupcakes for breakfast, tickle wars and dance parties, dog piles on the couch, everyone rolling around on the ground or cuddled up in grandma’s bed watching ‘Moana’, or any other Disney movie.
On Feb. 12, 2007, Myc started her beloved job as a CNA at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Cottonwood. On Sept. 4, 2012, she started her trauma loving adventure as an EMT. Her work ethic and dedication to her community are just a few of a long list of attributes one wishes to have.
Myc radiated kindness and positivity everywhere she went. She was colorful to say the least. From her hair, tattoos, eclectic taste in music, smooth, and not so smooth, dance moves, to her love of rocks. Oh, how he loved to paint rocks, especially with her granddaughters, and honestly whoever she could convince to pick up a paint brush. Myc was a genuine friend who knew exactly how to make everyone feel special and helped open their eyes to see their own worth.
Myc was preceded in death by her grandparents; sister, Toni; and is finally reunited, holding her baby boy, Morgan Richard; and sharing cheeseburgers with her “ugly” dog, Manlii.
Myc is survived by her parents, Judi Hamilton of Alabama, Andy Cusack, of California, and Art Hamilton, of California; her siblings, Annette (Kent) Kuusinen, of Vermont, Christopher Hamilton, of Alabama, Cheyenne Hamilton, of Arizona, Monique Mikus, of Alabama, Ted (Bessie) Cusack, of California, and Billy Sundling, of California (the love of her sister’s, Toni, life); daughters, Mariah (Cameron), Marissa, and Marina-Rae (Kacey); her granddaughters: Morgan, Ryleigh, MaKenna, Madilynne, and Penelope; all the adoptive children she loved as her own, cousins, nieces, nephews and so many friends.
There will be a 50th birthday party, celebration of life at Cottonwood Community Hall on Dec. 4, 2021, at 4pm. It will be a beach party luau theme with a taco bar dinner.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the amazing care teams at both St. Mary’s Hospital and Saint Alphonsus Hospital for the amazing care they gave Myc. And a huge thank you to the entire community for all the love and support during this difficult time.
